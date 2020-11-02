Kansas to get $2.7 million to fight violent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A grant of $2.7 million was awarded to Kansas to help fight violent crime in the state.

The grants include:

  • $782,324 to the Executive Office of the State of Kansas for improvements to the electronic record system for criminal justice and background checks.
  • $1 million to the City of Wichita from the Community Based Crime Reduction program for enforcement focused on crime hotspots in the city.
  • $999,958 to Wyandotte County from the Community Based Crime Reduction program for enforcement focused on crime hotspots.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister confirmed the grants will be awarded as part of $458 million in Justice Department funding.

“The safety of Kansas communities is at the top of our priorities,” McAllister said. “These resources will help support innovative, tested and diverse solutions to violent crime.”

Recent data from the FBI and the Bureau of Justice Statistics for 2019 show a drop in crime and serious victimization for the third year in a row. 

