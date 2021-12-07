Kansas to get $27.6M from firm investigated over drug costs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt discusses a legal settlement of nearly $27.6 million with Centene Corp., of St. Louis, during an interview, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in his office in Topeka, Kan. Centene manages prescription drug costs for the Kansas Medicaid program and faced questions about whether it was overcharging the state. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the state will receive nearly $27.6 million from a legal settlement with the company that manages prescription costs for its Medicaid program.

Schmidt said the settlement with St. Louis-based Centene Corp. came after an investigation of nearly two years into whether the firm had overcharged Medicaid for prescriptions.

States across the U.S. have been investigating companies known as pharmacy benefit managers, and Mississippi and Ohio in June settled lawsuits against Centene for a total of nearly $144 million.

Kansas settled with Centene before filing a lawsuit. The company denied wrongdoing and called the settlement a “no-fault agreement.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories