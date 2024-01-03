WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six new electric vehicle charging stations will be coming to communities around Kansas.

The sites were selected through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program. The six sites are along the state’s major highways and interstate system.

Emporia, Flying J, 4215 W. U.S. 50 (I-35)

Garden City, Love’s, 3285 E U.S. 50 (U.S. 400)

Cherokee, Pete’s, 20 U.S. 400

Fredonia, Pete’s, 2400 E. Washington St. (U.S. 400)

Belleville, Love’s, 1356 U.S. Highway 81 (U.S. 81)

Pratt, Casey’s, 1900 E. 1st St. (U.S. 400)

More than $4.6 million will be directed to fund the charging stations. The awarded projects must provide a 20% local cash match.

The charging stations must also always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter from inclement weather.