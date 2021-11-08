Kansas to host first statewide Pride event next fall in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Organizers are in the early stages of planning for a Kansas LGBTQ+ Pride event for 2022.

The celebration plans to spotlight diversity and inclusion across the state. Ideas include events at local vendors, a candlelight vigil at the Equality House, and a walk from the Capitol to a downtown party.

The celebration is eyeing a September 2022 start date. It will be the first statewide Pride event across Kansas.

“We knew that it couldn’t be a Topeka exclusive event,” Shawn Zarazua, the event planner, said. “It had to embrace the entire state. Although our populations are small, if we work together, it could be something really special.”

Organizers encourage those interested in being involved or who want to share ideas to contact the group. You can reach the organization by emailing wearepridekansas@gmail.com.