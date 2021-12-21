Kansas tops the list of best roads in the nation

(KSNT / Michael Dakota)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Increased funding is likely to get credit for Kansas having the best roads in the nation, that is, according to Consumer Affairs.

The customer review and consumer news platform reported the Sunflower State best in highly rated roads and funding for maintenance and infrastructure.

“Our roads have just had a facelift, and I think it’s great,” a Kansas resident told Consumer Reports via email survey.

The top ten include:

  • Kansas
  • Alabama
  • North Dakota
  • Kentucky
  • Florida
  • Idaho
  • New Hampshire
  • Georgia
  • Nevada
  • Vermont

And, just in case you were wondering Rhode Island, Hawaii, Wisconsin, and California were rated some of the nation’s worst roads.

Consumer Reports surveyed 1,027 people by email between Oct. 30 and Nov. 8, 2021, and asked residents to rate their local roads on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being “terrible” and 10 being “excellent.”

