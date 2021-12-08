Kansas town drops charges against man who displayed profane flag

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (AP) — A civil rights group says a Kansas town has dropped all charges against a man prosecuted for flying a flag outside his home with a profanity against President Joe Biden.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas said Wednesday it got involved after the city of Blue Rapids charged David Sain in August with promoting obscenity.

The ACLU says in a news release that Sain has a constitutionally protected right to free speech.

Blue Rapids officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sain says he is grateful that he can express himself without fear of prosecution.

