Kansas town is using big catches to reel big dollars into the community

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s something fishy going on in Eureka. The town is using a big catch to put some big dollars back into the community.

From the biggest fish at 42.5 pounds nor the smallest ones, the flathead catfish tournament makes a splash in Greenwood County.

The Shakin’ ShoDown is fun for the kids and even worth winning a few trophies, but the weight of this event carries heavier than some of these large fish. The reason why is because all of the funds go back into the community to help those in need.

The Greenwood County Wild Kansas Association puts on the event. President Brandon Escareno said it started as a competition between some buddies.

“My fishing partner and our kids were talking smack and we said okay let’s do it,” said Escareno. “Once we did it, we’re like we can put money back into our community from this so that’s what we started doing.”

In 10 years, the Greenwood County Wild Kansas association has raised $12,000.

The funds are split. Half goes towards a yearly scholarship for one high school student.

Recent grad, Braden Rucker, was one to receive a scholarship.

“It helps a lot, and I plan to use it to pay for college,” said Rucker

The other half goes towards a community disaster relief fund that helps community members like Stephen Meade who is battling cancer.

“They’ve come down and donated money to help me from my travels back and forth in my treatment, and they help out with that quite a bit,” said Meade.

It’s helped 31 families and 16 high school students, and it’s something the group expects to last for many years to come.

“It’s a pretty neat deal. I don’t think it’ll ever go away,” said Escareno.

The annual fish fry will be September 12.