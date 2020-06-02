Live Now
Kansas towns get money to hire more police officers

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Justice is giving out nearly $400 million in grants for communities across the nation to hire more law enforcement officers.

The City of Wichita is getting $875,000 from the grant.

“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in a news release. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”

Departments receiving grants in Kansas include:

  • Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000
  • Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000
  • Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.
  • Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792
  • Cheney Police Department: $250,000
  • Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.
  • Gardner Police Department: $125,000.
  • Goodland Police Department: $125,000.
  • Hesston Police Department: $125,000
  • Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.
  • Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150
  • Pratt Police Department: $125,000.
  • Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965
  • Wellsville Police Department: $123,624
  • City of Wichita: $875,000

The funding comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). 

The complete list of awards can be found at https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf.

