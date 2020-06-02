Kansas towns get money to hire more police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Justice is giving out nearly $400 million in grants for communities across the nation to hire more law enforcement officers.
The City of Wichita is getting $875,000 from the grant.
“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in a news release. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”
Departments receiving grants in Kansas include:
- Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000
- Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000
- Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.
- Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792
- Cheney Police Department: $250,000
- Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.
- Gardner Police Department: $125,000.
- Goodland Police Department: $125,000.
- Hesston Police Department: $125,000
- Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.
- Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150
- Pratt Police Department: $125,000.
- Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965
- Wellsville Police Department: $123,624
- City of Wichita: $875,000
The funding comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
The complete list of awards can be found at https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf.