Kansas towns get money to hire more police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Department of Justice is giving out nearly $400 million in grants for communities across the nation to hire more law enforcement officers.

The City of Wichita is getting $875,000 from the grant.

“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister in a news release. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”

Departments receiving grants in Kansas include:

Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000

Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000

Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.

Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792

Cheney Police Department: $250,000

Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.

Gardner Police Department: $125,000.

Goodland Police Department: $125,000.

Hesston Police Department: $125,000

Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.

Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150

Pratt Police Department: $125,000.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965

Wellsville Police Department: $123,624

City of Wichita: $875,000

The funding comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).

The complete list of awards can be found at https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf.