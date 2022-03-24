TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper risked his life to help stranded motorists caught in a winter storm, Governor Laura Kelly and KHP Colonel Herman Jones took time to recognize his actions.

Master Trooper Karl Koenig risked his safety to help people stranded on the Kansas Turnpike during a snowstorm earlier in February. As he was helping one motorist who had spun out and was trapped in the middle of the road, the governor said that other cars continued to pass by.

Koenig had to move out of the way of a passing semi-truck at one point when helping a woman and her daughter and, as one witness put it on Facebook, performed a “Superman dive” to avoid being run over.

“The actions by Master Trooper Karl Koenig that day is just another example of the many amazing things that the men and women of the law enforcement community do every day in Kansas,” Kelly said. “I know I speak for everyone when I say how grateful we all are for Master Trooper Koenig’s heroic actions.”

Koenig was presented with a Super Hero Award by Kelly and Jones for his actions that day and his continued service with the KHP. Koenig is a 33-year veteran of the force.

“Master Trooper Koenig’s quick and decisive actions likely prevented additional collisions and potential injuries to other motorists and himself,” Jones said. “His selfless actions, decision to expedite his response to the scene, and park his emergency vehicle in a manner protecting the previous collision clearly demonstrates his dedication to preserving lives and property through service, courtesy, and protection.”