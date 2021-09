CHAUTAUQUA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, a 65-year-old Kansas truck driver was killed in a rollover crash. It happened on Kansas Highway 99 in Chautauqua County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 99 in a construction zone. The semi went off the road and tried to overcorrect. It then rolled, crushing the cab.

The driver, Richard Wilson of Americus, died in the crash. The KHP report said he was wearing his seatbelt.