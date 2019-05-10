Kansas Turnpike reopens in all directions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike has reopened in all directions.

Flooding in the area, from nearby Slate Creek, forced the turnpike to close in both directions late Tuesday night.

The toll road was closed from the Wellington interchange to the Oklahoma state line.

The closure had forced traffic onto Highway 77 and U.S. 81, causing backups in Wellington and Winfield.

In a Tweet late Thursday night, the KTA mentioned the turnpike belonged to Mother Nature as water was on the road. However, they wrote the last 48 hours belonged to them fixing the road.