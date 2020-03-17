1  of  69
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Turnpike to start, resume bridge projects Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your commute or a spring break trip takes you along the Kansas Turnpike, you may be seeing more orange than usual.

The projects are spaced out from the Oklahoma state line up to the Kansas City area. Kansas Turnpike Authority spokesperson Rachel Bell said some of the changes came at the request of the freight community.

“We have a large freight movement on the turnpike, we’re a key freight corridor for the state so we want to make sure we can accommodate those larger loads so they can stay on the turnpike and get in and around the state easily,” Bell said.

Here is a list of projects expected to take place, weather-permitting:

  • Ramp and Drainage Improvements (Wellington): Project to increase drainage capacity at mile marker (MM) 19.8 on I-35/KTA and lengthen acceleration/deceleration ramps at the Wellington toll plaza. Expect single lane traffic with a 60 MPH speed reduction.
  • Bridge Reconstruction and Ramp Improvements (Belle Plaine): A two-year project for a bridge reconstruction from MM 25-26 on I-35/KTA and ramp improvements at the Belle Plaine service area. Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Bridge Raising/Elevation (Sumner, Butler and Chase Counties): Construction will resume to increase the vertical clearance on 3 remaining bridges will begin at MM 65.587 I-35/KTA. Expect single lane traffic with 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Bridge Redeck and Widening (Andover): Project to redeck and widen mainline bridges at MM 55.917, north and southbound, on I-35/KTA. Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Pavement Surfacing with Ramp Improvements (El Dorado & Cassoday): Pavement surfacing project from MM 70.8 to 96.3 on I-35/KTA with ramp improvements at the El Dorado and Cassoday interchanges. Expect single lanes near the plazas through June with daily lane closures following.
  • Bridge Redeck and Rehabilitation (Chase County): Work to redeck and widen a mainline bridge will resume at MM 99.96 on I-35/KTA . Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Bridge, Drainage & Paving (Emporia): The second half of a two-year project will resume with bridge work at MM 124.68 & MM 125.22 and drainage and ramp improvements on I-335/KTA at the Emporia service area. Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Bridge Redeck and Widening (Admire): Project to redeck and widen mainline bridges at MM 143.1, north and southbound, on I-335/KTA. Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Drainage Improvements (Admire): Project to increase drainage capacity at MM 151.5 and MM 153.8 on I-335/KTA. Expect single lane traffic, 65 MPH speed reduction and 12-foot width restrictions.
  • Bridge Rehabilitation and Raising (K-31): Redeck and increase vertical clearance of overhead K-31 bridge at MM 155.5 over I-335/KTA. Expect periodic lane closures during the project.

