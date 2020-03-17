Kansas Turnpike to start, resume bridge projects Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If your commute or a spring break trip takes you along the Kansas Turnpike, you may be seeing more orange than usual.

The projects are spaced out from the Oklahoma state line up to the Kansas City area. Kansas Turnpike Authority spokesperson Rachel Bell said some of the changes came at the request of the freight community.

“We have a large freight movement on the turnpike, we’re a key freight corridor for the state so we want to make sure we can accommodate those larger loads so they can stay on the turnpike and get in and around the state easily,” Bell said.

Here is a list of projects expected to take place, weather-permitting:

