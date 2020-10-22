Kansas unemployment benefits will end at 13 weeks not 20 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor said due to economic growth and the recovering unemployment rate in the state, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) notified the state on Friday that it will remain on the 13-week Extended Benefits program for unemployed Kansans.

The federal agency’s announcement means that Kansans are no longer eligible for an additional seven weeks of Extended Benefits under federal law. Additionally, the Kansas Department of Labor is prohibited from making any additional payments to claimants that fall outside of the 13 weeks window, regardless of where a claimant falls within the original High Unemployment Period-Extended Benefits extended period. Kansans who are no longer eligible for the Extended Benefits program may be eligible to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance if they qualify under all of the program’s federally mandated criteria.

The Kansas Department of Labor has reached out to impacted claimants to inform them of the program’s suspension and to notify them that they are no longer eligible for payments beyond the initial 13 weeks. The department has also notified the impacted claimants that they may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

