Kansas unemployment falls to 5.9% in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Labor says unemployment fell to 5.9% in September.

It is a decrease from 6.9% in August and an increase from 3.1% in September 2019.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs decreased by 7,200 from

August. Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, decreased by 900 from the previous

month, while government decreased by 6,300.

Since September 2019, Kansas seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have declined by 63,000. The change is due to a decrease of 49,700 private sector jobs and 13,300 government jobs.

Complete Kansas labor market information for September is available here.

