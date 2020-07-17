Kansas unemployment falls to 7.5% in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The unemployment rate in Kansas fell to 7.5% in June according to preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services (LMIS)

division of the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It is down from 10% in May and an increase from 3.1% in June 2019.

In Sedgwick County, the unemployment rate is at 11.5%, a slight improvement.

“As statewide guidance for the ‘Ad Astra Plan to Reopen Kansas’ recommended moving to Phase

Three in June, the unemployment rate in Kansas fell to 7.5% as more Kansans returned to

work,” said Acting Secretary Ryan Wright. “While showing improvement, unemployment remains

at a higher level than before the pandemic. There are currently four active unemployment programs

for the many Kansans that are still unemployed.”

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 30,200 from May.

Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 30,200 from the previous month,

while the government stayed unchanged.

“Kansas employers added over 30,000 jobs in June,” said Labor Economist, Emilie Doerksen. “This

combined with significant job growth in May shows that Kansas has recovered 37.4% of the

jobs lost in March and April due to measures taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is

compared to the 33.8% of nonfarm jobs recovered so far for the U.S.”

Complete Kansas labor market information for June is available here.

LATEST STORIES: