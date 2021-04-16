Kansas unemployment shows slight improvement

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — New numbers from the state show the unemployment rate for Kansas in March was a seasonally adjusted 3.7%. That is a change for the better of .1% from February. It is .5% worse than March of 2020.

The number is a preliminary estimate from the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some counties, like Sedgwick, Sumner, Wyandotte, and Chautauqua have an unemployment rate over 5%.

Seasonally adjusted job estimates indicate total Kansas nonfarm jobs increased by 12,800 from February.

Private sector jobs, a subset of total nonfarm jobs, increased by 12,400 from the previous month, while government increased by 400.

“Growth was widespread with five of the major sectors adding more than 1,000 jobs each. The largest gains were in construction as the industry rebounded following weather-related declines in February,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen in a statement.

To see more of the unemployment data, click here.

