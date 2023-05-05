WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The recently approved state budget includes more than $21 million for college students who need financial help. The money has been divvied out among the Kansas Board of Regents universities.
Wichita State University gets the largest amount, more than $4.2 million.
|Regents’ Universities
|Allocation
|Wichita State University
|$4,246,340
|University of Kansas
|$4,099,160
|Kansas State University
|$3,949,980
|Fort Hays State University
|$3,537,490
|Pittsburg State University
|$1,818,970
|Washburn University
|$1,784,260
|Emporia State University
|$1,227,910
|University of Kansas Medical Center
|$1,120,150
|Total
|$21,784,260
WSU said the larger amount it got reflects how many need-based students it has compared to the other schools.
The university said its $4.2 million will be targeted toward providing need-based scholarships to Pell-eligible Kansas students starting at WSU this fall.
The money will expand the Shocker Promise Scholarship program and be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, students must be:
- A new WSU student for fall 2023
- A Kansas resident
- Pell-eligible with a family income at or below $50,000
- Minimum 2.5 high school GPA
- Accepted and enrolled at WSU by June 1
Priority goes to students admitted by May 1 with eligible Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file.
To learn more or to apply for the scholarship, click on wichita.edu/shockerpromise.