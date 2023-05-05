WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The recently approved state budget includes more than $21 million for college students who need financial help. The money has been divvied out among the Kansas Board of Regents universities.

Wichita State University gets the largest amount, more than $4.2 million.

Regents’ Universities Allocation Wichita State University $4,246,340 University of Kansas $4,099,160 Kansas State University $3,949,980 Fort Hays State University $3,537,490 Pittsburg State University $1,818,970 Washburn University $1,784,260 Emporia State University $1,227,910 University of Kansas Medical Center $1,120,150 Total $21,784,260 Source: HB 2184

WSU said the larger amount it got reflects how many need-based students it has compared to the other schools.

The university said its $4.2 million will be targeted toward providing need-based scholarships to Pell-eligible Kansas students starting at WSU this fall.

The money will expand the Shocker Promise Scholarship program and be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

To qualify, students must be:

A new WSU student for fall 2023

A Kansas resident

Pell-eligible with a family income at or below $50,000

Minimum 2.5 high school GPA

Accepted and enrolled at WSU by June 1

Priority goes to students admitted by May 1 with eligible Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file.

To learn more or to apply for the scholarship, click on wichita.edu/shockerpromise.