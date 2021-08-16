Kansas veteran shares concerns for troops heading to Afghanistan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansas lawmakers are sharing their concerns about sending troops to Afghanistan and so is a Kansas Army Veteran.

Veteran James Davis said it is hard to hear that troops are headed back to Afghanistan to help the U.S. and allied personnel leave the region. He worries that tensions are too high.

“War is not pretty, and never is and it affects people a lot more than people think it does,” said Davis.

Davis was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 after 9/11.

He said tensions were high then, but he’s concerned to see troops heading to Afghanistan now.

“I think where they’re headed into is even worse,” he said. “You don’t know how charged up the enemy is, you don’t know what they’re capable of at this point so it’s even harder because you just don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

The Department of Defense said there are nearly 6,000 U.S. troops already in Afghanistan, or headed there, to help with evacuations and take over air traffic control.

Some Kansas airmen tell KSN they are heading to the region to support the mission.

Davis said he believes in our troops.

“We have a lot of good soldiers in Kansas in the McConnell Air Force Base, and you know where I work, I’ll see him training all the time but a lot of times, I don’t think all the training you can do to prepare you for sometimes what you’re going to be headed into,” said Davis.

He just hopes everyone makes it back home safely.

“That’s all you can do is work as a team, have each other’s back, just never quit, never give up, leave no one behind,” he said.

KSN News reached out to McConnell Air Force Base to ask about the increase in forces heading to Afghanistan and the region. A representative couldn’t share any details, but the Pentagon said 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division in North Carolina, are being deployed to back up those already assisting in the region.