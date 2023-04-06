GARFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – We are in the midst of wildfire season, and one Kansas community is in need of equipment to protect themselves as they protect others.

“Our goal is just to serve the community and be there for their time of need,” said Chief Bob Cline with the Garfield Volunteer Fire Department (GVFD).

The GVFD now facing a new hurdle.

“The instructor was looking at the gear that we currently have, and they said it is way outdated, and the fire service requires that bunker gear be 10 years or newer,” Cline explained.

Some of their gear dates back to the 90s. Like many small volunteer departments, their budget does not have enough to get all the replacements.

“Turnout gear is rather expensive, you know, just to have the helmet. The boots, ensemble is $2,500 to $3,000 a person,” said Steve Hirsch, President of the Kansas State Firefighters Association.

The GVFD needs nine new sets for their active volunteers.

“When we’re out there working, our pores open up, typically up around in the neck area, and if we’re not properly geared up, boy, those chemicals have direct entry into the body,” Hirsch said. “That’s why the gear is important.”

The consequences of those chemicals can turn fatal.

“The incidence of cancer will run from 150% to 800% higher depending upon the type of cancer among those in the fire service than the general population,” Hirsch said.

Within 24 hours, the community has raised more than $5,000 to help the GVFD get new gear.

“We are deeply humbled and thankful for our community. They have blessed us with quite a bit of funding, and I think we’re gonna reach our goal, and for that, we’re very grateful,” Cline said.

