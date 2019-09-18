Kansas volunteer returns home after helping with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Jerry Conyers from Newton rode out Hurricane Dorian inside a shelter in Wilmington, North Carolina. It became his home for a week.

“It sounded like there was a freight train going through our shelter,” said Conyers, an American Red Cross volunteer.

About 1,000 people stayed in the 20 shelters in the days leading up to the hurricane’s arrival.

“They were people that evacuated their homes and didn’t have any way to go further,” said Conyers.

He says most of the damage was from tornadoes sparked by the hurricane,

“If it wouldn’t have been for the tornadoes, there would have been very, very little damage,” said Conyers.

Some of the volunteers he was with helped a couple who lost everything in one of the twisters.

“We made sure everybody was okay,” said Conyers. “We put them up in a motel for the night and financially we gave them a little money just to get back on their feet and get adjusted. They were very, very grateful.”

Conyers says he was prepared to stay for two weeks, but the conditions improved and the shelters closed a few days after the storm.

“It’s always a good feeling when you prepare for the worst and it doesn’t happen,” said Conyers.

This trip marked his sixth deployment in about two years as a volunteer. If the Red Cross calls him again to help out wherever, he says he would go without a doubt.

“Yep, I’m willing,” Conyers said.

The Red Cross Nebraska – Southwest Iowa – Kansas Region says there are two volunteers from Nebraska still helping with recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

For now, the Red Cross says volunteers are on standby just in case they are needed to help with flooding relief in Texas after Tropical Depression Imelda.

If you would like to volunteer with the Red Cross click here.

For more information on how to donate blood and monetary donations to the Red Cross click here.

