Kansas volunteers help with The Great Winter Warm-up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers with the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) gathered in Wichita Saturday to make bed comforters for those in need.
To celebrate the MCC’s 100th anniversary this year, volunteers across the United States, Canada and Europe spent Saturday taking part in The Great Winter Warm-up. They had one goal – to make 6,500 handmade comforters in one day.
Wichita volunteers gathered at Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church, 655 S. Lorraine.
The MCC, which was founded in 1920, provides humanitarian relief in more than 50 countries. It also encourages peacebuilding initiatives and sustainable development.
In 2018, the MCC provided 53,000 comforters to people around the world.
The comforters go to refugee camps and victims of natural disasters.
“They’ve been making comforters since the end of World War II,” said Linda Doll, Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church. “Prior to that, it was mostly food and we also provide kits to refugees with hygiene supplies.”
People who couldn’t take part in the Saturday event could also participate from home or other locations.
Participants knotted together the handmade comforter tops, batting and sturdy backing fabric to make a finished comforter.
The MCC will announce later this month if it reached its goal.
It is not too late to offer help. Anyone who sews can make comforters throughout the year, using instructions at MCC.org/comforters.
If you would rather make a financial contribution, you can do that through The Great Winter Warm-up website.
