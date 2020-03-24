Breaking News
Kansas WIC program now available without physical presence

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kansas WIC program will continue to operate. WIC is the nutrition program for low-income pregnant women, infants, and children from birth to age five, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

All current Kansas WIC participants will continue to receive benefits, and new applicants will be assessed, certified and issued benefits. Using telephone, computer and other technology, local clinic staff will be able to assess and certify applicants for eligibility and issue food benefits remotely to those determined eligible.

Typically, WIC participants and applicants of the program must be physically present to receive services. The USDA physical presence waiver is effective Monday, March 23 and expires May 31, 2020, or until extended. The waiver applies to areas impacted by WIC clinic closures and stay at home orders as well as to persons who are under quarantine, whether voluntary or involuntary.

Clinic operating hours and staff availability will be subject to local and state orders related to the pandemic.

Applicants and current participants should contact their local WIC clinic to find out what options are available.

Clinic locations are available online at: www.kansaswic.org/families/WIC_county_map.html. Contact your local health department for information on the nearest WIC clinic if you do not have access to the Internet.

