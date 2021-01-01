Kansas widower urging road safety ahead of New Year celebrations, reflects on own loss

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve with alcohol?

Kansan Bob Recchio is encouraging you to think twice before getting behind the wheel. In March 2019, he lost his wife Yvonne Recchio in an accident involving a drunk driver.

“She was the rock. She took care of everybody. She really took good care of me,” said Bob Recchio as he thought about his wife Yvonne Recchio.

Yvonne and Bob Recchio were on their way back home from a vacation celebrating 36 years of marriage when a wreck changed their lives forever.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend because like you said, we’ve been told don’t drink and drive forever. Yet, it happens every single day,” Recchio said.

The crash took Yvonne away from her husband, son, and three grandchildren.

“Having to make the phone call of my son was one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,” Recchio said as he held back tears.

The couple’s dreams of retiring together gone in an instant.

“To be there for the grandkids get married and then when they graduate and you know, we don’t have that anymore,” he said.

As the countdown to 2021 approaches, Recchio hopes people will think twice before drinking and driving, “Before you get behind the wheel of that car tonight. Think about your family and make sure that you can get home to them and that everybody else around you can get home to their families. Family was number one for her.”

If you are planning to drink, make sure you have a designated driver set. If not, there are a variety of ride-share apps and taxis available.

