WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has finally confirmed what viewers have been telling KSN for almost four weeks — there is an investigation into the offices at the park.

Viewers began reaching out to KSN in early February about something suspicious happening at the park. Some viewers claimed investigators had raided the park offices and that people had been fired.

KSN reached out to several levels of law enforcement to try to confirm the reports.

Early in February, Linda Lanterman, director of the Parks Division for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), told KSN’s Craig Andres that she could not talk about it and nobody had been fired.

On Wednesday, Megan Mayhew, KDWPT digital communications manager, responded to our questions.

She said that Debbie Rosacker, the KDWPT human resource director, has confirmed there is an investigation, but she would not say who is conducting the investigation.

Mayhew said that Rosacker confirmed that one employee has resigned and three employees are on paid administrative leave.

If you visit the park offices at El Dorado State Lake, they are closed.

“The office is shut down because of staffing issues,” Mayhew said. “However, if someone needs to make a park/camping reservation, they can call the Pratt or Wichita offices.”

The Pratt Operations Office number is 620-672-5911. The Wichita office number is 316-683-8069.

KSN will continue to look into what is happening at El Dorado. Look for updates on KSN.com and KSN news.