Kansas Wildlife Exhibit bobcat has official new name

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita asked you, the public, to help name the newest baby bobcat that arrived at The Kansas Wildlife Exhibit at Riverside Park last week.

Four names; Lucky, Bernie, Jax and Rufus were narrowed down by Wichita officials for a public vote to decide which name fits the baby bobcat the best.

In an official ceremony Thursday featuring Wichita District 6 City Council Member, Cindy Claycomb, Director of Wichita Parks and Recreation, Troy Houtman, Todd Volkmann from the Great Plains Nature center, and students from Riverside Elementary, the new name was revealed.

The new bobcat kitten has been officially dubbed “Rufus,” partially taken come from the animals’ binomial name, Lynx Rufus.

Troy Houtman said during the ceremony the process of selection began with asking the Wichita public to generate names via social media. Those suggestions were taken and put into an online survey through the online site, SurveyMonkey.com resulting in 900 responses.

Rufus was found last May near his mother who had been hit by a car and spent the following months at the Milford Nature Center.