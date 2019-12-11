Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism investigating after pheasant hunter was shot in Graham County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism hunting accident reconstruction team is investigating a pheasant hunting incident in Graham County.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 9 and sent one man to the hospital via life flight.

The reconstruction team, with the help of K-9 Creed, was able to find the location of shells, and the wad from the shotshell the victim was shot with.

The victim was transported in critical condition.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories