Kansas will send National Guardsmen to help in Louisiana

Destruction is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat while facing the dispiriting prospect of weeks without electricity to power air conditioners and refrigerators. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Soldiers and airmen from the Kansas National Guard will be deployed to Louisiana to provide support in and around areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

Approximately 280 Soldiers and Airmen will deploy for this mission, which is expected to last 21 days.

Governor Laura Kelly says the guardsmen are deploying as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multistate agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Kelly said in a news release.

“This humanitarian mission is part of what the National Guard is all about,” Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said in the release. “Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen supporting the civil authorities in time of trouble. It’s a mission we do well, are proud to do and one that we have asked our Guardsmen to do quite often the past 18 months. The efforts of these Kansas Soldiers and Airmen will give their Louisiana brothers and sisters in uniform much-needed relief and help the people affected by this disaster get back on their feet that much quicker.”