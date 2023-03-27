WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — March is Women’s History Month. Women across the United States are continuing to make changes, including one Kansas woman who is breaking stereotypes.

When people call for help with car troubles, many expect a man, so it may be a surprise to them when a woman pulls up.

“A lot of times when I show up to do calls with women, they’re super pumped. They’re like, ‘you go, girl!’ It’s exciting, I like it. I like the reaction that I get from a lot of people,” Stacie Gehrer says.

Gehrer is a Rollback Driver for AAA.

“I pick up cars off the side of the road or cars that need to be towed, I unlocked doors, deliver gas, change tires,” Gehrer says.

One call at a time, Gehrer is challenging stereotypes, and she is not the only one.

In the last year, AAA has noticed a spike in women joining the male-dominated field.

“A 20% increase in car care workers who are women, and about a 35% increase in women joining the ranks of our roadside service crew,” Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas said.

It is women like Gehrer who are driving a change in their industry.

“I’m proof that we can do it. It doesn’t take a man to do anything. We can do it all on our own,” Gehrer said.