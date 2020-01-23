Kansas woman dies after SUV flips into creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle overturned onto its top in a creek.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 76-year-old Susan Lenoir, of Topeka. The patrol says she went off the side of U.S. 75 on Tuesday about a half-mile south of Interstate 35 in Topeka.
Her SUV then struck a road sign before going into Soldier’s Creek, where it flipped upside down and was submerged in water.
