1  of  2
Live Now
House managers present case for impeaching Trump Watch Good Day Kansas

Kansas woman dies after SUV flips into creek

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Kansas woman was killed when her sport utility vehicle overturned onto its top in a creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 76-year-old Susan Lenoir, of Topeka. The patrol says she went off the side of U.S. 75 on Tuesday about a half-mile south of Interstate 35 in Topeka.

Her SUV then struck a road sign before going into Soldier’s Creek, where it flipped upside down and was submerged in water.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories