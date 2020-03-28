FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas woman in her 50’s has died after a crash near Richland.
It happened Friday around 2:24 p.m. near U.S. HWY 56 and McArtor Road in Ford County.
Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was eastbound on U.S. HWY-56 driving her Kia when her vehicle went left of the center for unknown reasons.
The woman, identified as 52-year-old Tammy Carter of Ensign Kansas collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling in the westbound lane.
Carter died at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified.
The other driver suffered no apparent injury.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas woman fatally injured in two-vehicle crash
- Girl, 17, shot after suspect fired 10+ rifle rounds at vehicle
- New program offering grants to Wichita hospitality workers impacted by coronavirus pandemic
- Kansas Athletic Trainers lose jobs amid COVID-19 fallout
- More people at home practicing social distancing could impact internet speed