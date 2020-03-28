Kansas woman fatally injured in two-vehicle crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas woman in her 50’s has died after a crash near Richland.

It happened Friday around 2:24 p.m. near U.S. HWY 56 and McArtor Road in Ford County.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the woman was eastbound on U.S. HWY-56 driving her Kia when her vehicle went left of the center for unknown reasons.

The woman, identified as 52-year-old Tammy Carter of Ensign Kansas collided head-on with a semi-truck traveling in the westbound lane.

Carter died at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified.

The other driver suffered no apparent injury.

