Kansas woman helps those in need with ‘Lasagna Love’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas woman is helping families in need by delivering a hot meal to them through Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love, a nationwide grassroots movement that aims to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery, was created when one mother wanted to help other moms in her community. The help took off, and delivering lasagna to those in need is now a national movement.

Micala Teetzen started as a volunteer for the movement but is now a regional leader as the group has grown.

“I was looking for something to do, and I enjoy helping people,” said Teetzen.

Teetzen sorts through dozens of requests for lasagna.

“Here in Wichita, we have about 46 requests, and I have 20 volunteers.”

Lasagna Love has 20,000 volunteers nationwide who have delivered at least 100,000 dishes so far. Teetzen delivers lasagna’s throughout the state of Kansas.

“Even out in western Kansas, I can see the requests. I can see a big map that comes out every week.”

Recipients, such as Lisha Watts and her family, are grateful for the hot, homecooked meal.

“We’re struggling, you know, and um, it’s a warm dinner that I don’t have to cook,” said Watts. “I really appreciate it, going out of your way, and making it for me, because it really helps.”

Teetzen says you can request a lasagna for any reason. Sign up to receive a lasagna from Lasagna Love here. She is looking for volunteers in El Dorado and across Kansas. You can sign up to volunteer for Lasagna Love here.