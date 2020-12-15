Kansas woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 44-year-old southeast Kansas woman was killed following a three-vehicle crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram driven by 41-year-old Derick W. Spencer of Cherryvale was eastbound on U.S. 400. His pickup rear-ended a Ford Fusion driven by Mandy M. Karstetter of McCune.

It caused McCune’s car to rotate. A westbound semi driven by an Arkansas man collided with the car.

Karstetter died at the scene. The driver of the semi and Dodge were not injured.