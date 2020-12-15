Kansas woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 44-year-old southeast Kansas woman was killed following a three-vehicle crash. It happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Dodge Ram driven by 41-year-old Derick W. Spencer of Cherryvale was eastbound on U.S. 400. His pickup rear-ended a Ford Fusion driven by Mandy M. Karstetter of McCune.

It caused McCune’s car to rotate. A westbound semi driven by an Arkansas man collided with the car.

Karstetter died at the scene. The driver of the semi and Dodge were not injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories