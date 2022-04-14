PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 49-year-old Logan woman was killed in a rollover west of Phillipsburg on Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Phillips County Road 1000 about 3 miles south of U.S. Highway 36 around 7:40.

A 2004 Ford Escape driven by 49-year-old Hollie L. Kendall was moving to the right shoulder for an oncoming pickup. Instead, her SUV began to skid across the gravel and overturned.

The KHP report says Kendall was ejected from the vehicle. She wasn’t wearing her seatbelt, according to the report.