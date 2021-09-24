Kansas youth football coach accused of pushing 11-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (AP) — An assistant coach for a youth football team in Kansas is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly pushing a player to the ground.

Adam Dirks is charged with battery for an incident that happened Sept. 9 in Council Grove. Police say an 11-year-old boy told police that Dirks pushed him to the ground during a practice.

Dirks also is charged with interference with law enforcement.

Dirks does not have a listed phone number and it wasn’t immediately clear on Friday if he had an attorney. Dirks is a member of the Morris County Board of Education.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories