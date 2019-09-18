Kansas zoo shares video of mother tiger bathing her cubs

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Tiger babies (Courtesy Rolling Hills Zoo)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The three new tiger cubs at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Saline County are featured in a new video from the zoo.

The cubs were born August 14, 2019 to mother Andrea and father Dhenuka.

The cubs are a boy and two girls.

The zoo says the cubs are growing and bonding with their mother behind closed doors, but the video lets people get a sneak peek into their world, including bath time.

“Since their birth, via the tiger cameras, the animal care staff have been watching these three grow,” shared Brenda Gunder, General Curator. “I feel the male was the first born due to his size from day one. The first born has been on the move and keeping his mother Andrea busy, and has also remained the largest of the three. We have been saying “he” when talking about how mobile the first born has been and that Andrea must continually keep him with the group because he likes to wander away from her.”

Officials at the Rolling Hills Zoo says Andrea will let them know when she and her cubs are ready to venture to the outdoor habitat to be on exhibit.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories