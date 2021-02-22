Kansasworks.com website improved to connect job seekers with employers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced the launch of the newly redesigned kansasworks.com to provide a more user-friendly experience for job seekers and employers.

The new site features an updated user interface, making it easier for employers and job seekers to find the services they need. The changes were made after consideration of user feedback and efforts to align the needs of Kansans looking for careers with hiring businesses.

“The new kansasworks.com is a much improved, easier-to-use service to help Kansans seeking a job connect with employers across the state,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “With the help of our partners, we have created a modern, effective tool to address the needs of our state’s workforce and our business community to spur our economic recovery statewide.”

The website contains tools and resources necessary to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumes and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state.

Additional website updates include:

An updated, contemporary interface with easier navigation;

More information at a glance in the Job and Training Searches;

Improved responsiveness on phone or tablet;

Improved accessibility for using the system with assistive technology.

“The new kansasworks.com website will provide a more responsive, easier to navigate and more functional environment for employers and job seekers online, said Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.