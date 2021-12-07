Statewide virtual job fair happening today and tomorrow for Kansans

Businessman sitting in office smiling during a video call. African woman on a video conference meeting at office.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — This week, Kansans who are seeking employment opportunities can attend the KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday Dec. 9. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

The event will give job seekers the opportunity to meet virtually with multiple businesses at their online booths. Candidates will be able to upload their resumes to their account, live chat, and be interviewed through any digital device, such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Instructions include:

All participants must register, regardless of previous participation Allow yourself time to set up your account on Premier Virtual before the event When setting up your account, fill out your information including your name and a good professional email address (note: they will be sending out reminders via email before the event) Upload your resume in PDF format (most programs should have the “Save As” option and allow you to select “PDF”) Please review the “Job Seeker Video” below prior to the job fair Participants are encouraged to dress professionally in the event of virtual interviews Test your technology, such as cameras and microphone’s beforehand Place yourself in a quiet, clean environment, and minimize distractions

Click here to register for the Virtual Job Fair.

KANSASWORKS is a company that links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to help employers find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services, and it is entirely free for all Kansans to use.

In the past, KANSASWORKS has conducted 11 virtual job fairs since the first one in 2020. Hundreds of businesses and candidates have participated each year.

“KANSASWORKS’ continued efforts to connect qualified job seekers with meaningful employment are making a difference across our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We are committed to continuing virtual job fairs and other thoughtful strategies to strengthen our workforce and create the best possible job opportunities statewide.”

The next scheduled KANSASWORKS Statewide Virtual Job Fair is set for Feb. 16 and 17. Click here to view more events.

Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the events.

Job seekers can also view other career opportunities at jobs.ks.gov.