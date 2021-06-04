Karla Burns, Broadway and Wichita star, passes away

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Karla Burns (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Karla Burns, a Wichita native and a Broadway star, passed away Friday morning according to friends close to the artist. Burns was recovering from life-altering spinal surgery. She was 66 years old.

Burns was nominated for a Tony for Show Boat and won the Olivier award for the same show in London. She was also the musical director at Mosley Street Melodrama and Roxy’s. She also donated her time working with Laughing Feet Productions.

“She was a bright light and such an inspiration to many,” said Patty Reeder, Burn’s longtime friend who worked with her during their time at Mosley Street Melodrama. “Her passing has left a hole in my heart!”

KSN News interviewed Burns as she played Hattie McDaniel in the musical “Hi-Hat Hattie” and took those in the audience back to the early 1900’s. McDaniel acted in major motion pictures like, “Gone with the Wind” where she played Mammy, a role that earned her an Oscar making her the first African American to win an Academy Award.

Burns was a graduate of Wichita State University.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories