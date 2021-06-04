Karla Burns, Broadway and Wichita star, passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Karla Burns, a Wichita native and a Broadway star, passed away Friday morning according to friends close to the artist. Burns was recovering from life-altering spinal surgery. She was 66 years old.

Burns was nominated for a Tony for Show Boat and won the Olivier award for the same show in London. She was also the musical director at Mosley Street Melodrama and Roxy’s. She also donated her time working with Laughing Feet Productions.

“She was a bright light and such an inspiration to many,” said Patty Reeder, Burn’s longtime friend who worked with her during their time at Mosley Street Melodrama. “Her passing has left a hole in my heart!”

KSN News interviewed Burns as she played Hattie McDaniel in the musical “Hi-Hat Hattie” and took those in the audience back to the early 1900’s. McDaniel acted in major motion pictures like, “Gone with the Wind” where she played Mammy, a role that earned her an Oscar making her the first African American to win an Academy Award.

Burns was a graduate of Wichita State University.