Kayaker missing at Wilson Lake

Local
Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in north central Kansas are searching for a missing kayaker at Wilson Lake.

The Russell County Sheriff said that about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call about a missing person at the lake.   

Twenty-six-year-old Engel Rosario of Lindsborg was kayaking on the lake and went missing. His kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

The Russell County Fire Department, Russell County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather