Kayaker missing at Wilson Lake

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in north central Kansas are searching for a missing kayaker at Wilson Lake.

The Russell County Sheriff said that about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call about a missing person at the lake.

Twenty-six-year-old Engel Rosario of Lindsborg was kayaking on the lake and went missing. His kayak was found unattended in the lake near Minooka Park.

The Russell County Fire Department, Russell County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Russell County Sheriff’s Office responded.