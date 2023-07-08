WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Labette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man.

A news release from the KBI says on July 7 around 1:30 p.m., deputies responded o a report of a shooting in Cherryvale. When they arrived, they located Thaine Anderson, 74, with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested the KBI’s assistance later that day. During the investigation, a 14-year-old suspect was located. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center.

An investigation is ongoing.