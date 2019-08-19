KBI asking for upgrade to fingerprint database system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking lawmakers for an $8 million investment to upgrade its fingerprint database system.

A KBI official presented the request to the Joint Committee on Information Technology today.

The KBI contracts a company to complete record checks for crime victims, suspects, teachers, child care works and other positions.

Chairman Kyle Hoffman (R-116) said the switch to a new system could take years, so it’s important to address the issue now.

“That database will no longer be maintenanced in 2022, so [the KBI is] needing to upgrade it,” Rep. Hoffman said. “It’s pretty vital that they do upgrade it.”

The new system will include advancements and better use programs at the FBI on the national level.