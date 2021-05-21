KBI assisting in homicide investigation after man was fatally struck by a car in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car Thursday evening in Washington County.

Washington County dispatch began receiving 911 calls at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday indicating a man was struck by a car near 402 East Street in Hollenberg. When deputies arrived, they observed a man, later identified as 32-year-old James Hicok, of Steele City, Neb., lying on the side of the street. Hicok was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. KHP troopers also responded to help reconstruct what occurred.

The KBI said preliminary information indicates that Hicok and another man were at a home when a 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier drove by the home several times. Hicok and the other man began arguing with the driver of the Cavalier, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Milldyke of Hollenberg. It is believed that during the altercation, Milldyke drove past the home, turned the vehicle around and intentionally struck Hicok with his car. Milldyke drove from the scene to a nearby home where he called and reported the incident to police.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went to Milldyke’s location. They detained him and then arrested Milldyke on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was then booked into the Washington County Jail.