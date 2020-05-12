KBI assisting in investigation involving Kiowa County Sheriff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A spokesperson with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations confirmed Tuesday that the Greensburg Police Department requested their assistance to investigate an incident.

According to the KBI spokesperson, the incident took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 10, and involved the Kiowa County Sheriff.

The KBI stated that the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made in connection with this investigation.

