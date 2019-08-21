KBI assisting Trego County Sheriff in death investigation

COLLYER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Trego County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation.

On Sunday around 6:15 p.m., the Trego County Sheriff received a 911 call reporting a suicide at home in the 600 block of Ainslie Ave. in Collyer.

When the sheriff and Kansas Highway Patrol arrived, they located 48-year-old Corina Knoll of Collyer who had been shot. She was pronounced dead.

The sheriff requested assistance from the KBI on the investigation. An autopsy on Knoll will be performed.

