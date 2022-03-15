WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it is investigating if El Dorado State Park employees committed any criminal acts.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) asked the KBI to investigate on Feb. 24. However, neither the KBI nor the KDWPT will say what type of crime might have occurred.

So far, no arrests have been made. The KBI said if its investigation leads to an arrest or charges, it will share additional details at that time.

Viewers notified KSN in early February about something suspicious happening at the park. Some viewers claimed investigators had raided the park office, 618 NE Bluestem Road, and that people had been fired.

KSN reached out to several levels of law enforcement to try to confirm the reports. It wasn’t until Mar. 2 that the KDWPT confirmed an investigation into the office. A spokesperson said one employee had resigned, and three workers were on paid administrative leave.

KSN will continue to look into what is happening at El Dorado. Look for updates on KSN.com and KSN news.