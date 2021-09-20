KBI expands search for missing Kansas man

Kenneth Klenklen (Photo from KBI)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 59-year-old man from northeast Kansas has been missing since last Wednesday. Now, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is expanding the search effort to include the whole state.

Kenneth Klenklen of Ozawkie in Jefferson County had been the focus of a Silver Alert, but only in the northeast Kansas area. Because he is still missing, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked the KBI to expand the alert to a statewide alert.

The sheriff’s office says Klenklen is a vulnerable, older male who is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. The sheriff’s office says Klenklen suffers from dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other health issues.

Image of a 2007 Ford Explorer with tan trim (Photo provided by KBI)

When he was last seen at a convenience store in Meriden Wednesday afternoon, he was wearing black shoes, black pants, a black T-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt. His vehicle is described as a 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition, black with tan trim. The Kansas license plate is 246 MUZ.

If you see Klenklen, the vehicle, or have details about where he is, call 911 or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351.