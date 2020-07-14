KBI, FBI, and ATF investigate the discovery of explosives in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, along with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of investigation, are conducting an investigation after improvised explosive devices were discovered in Logan County.

On Monday at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI to request assistance after explosive devices were discovered on a property at 2504 U.S. Hwy 83 in rural Logan County. A search warrant was executed for the area, and KHP’s Hazardous Device Unit and the ATF are working to secure and render the explosives safe.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 671-3288. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Also assisting at the scene is the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Logan County Fire Department, Logan County EMS, and Thomas County Emergency Management.

LATEST STORIES: