Police respond to shooting in the 2700 block of N. Parkridge (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who the Wichita Police Department says called them saying he may have killed his wife and then later died.

The KBI has identified the man as 47-year-old Thomas Dempsey.

According to the WPD, they responded at 5:21 a.m. Sunday to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of N. Parkridge St. after a man called 911 and said he may have killed his wife after an argument.

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a 44-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home.

While in the process of taking Dempsey into custody, Wichita police say he became unresponsive. Medical aid was rendered, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The WPD then requested the KBI to investigate the incident.

The KBI’s investigation, which includes an autopsy, will determine the cause of death for Dempsey.

The WPD is continuing to investigate the homicide.