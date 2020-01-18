KBI investigating deputy-involved shooting; suspect in custody

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff’s deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested.

Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near Larned.

A KBI news release says a Pawnee County sheriff’s deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation. The passenger then fled on foot.

The KBI says the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock and arrested. He had not been shot.

