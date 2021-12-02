KBI investigates death in southeast Kansas

GALENA, Kan. (KSNF) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Galena Police Department are currently conducting a death investigation in Galena, Kansas.

Around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, December 1, Galena police officers were dispatched to a home after someone reported finding a body.

When officers arrived at 801 E. 11th St. in Galena, they found the body of 68-year-old Jerrold Brewer, the homeowner.

Because it was not immediately clear how he died, the KBI was asked to assist in the death investigation. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the home.

An autopsy is scheduled in the ongoing investigation.